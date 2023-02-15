The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Godavari Express derailed near Hyderabad during the early hours of Wednesday, 15 February 2023. As per the South Central Railway officials, the S1, S2, S3, S4, GS, and SLR coaches of train number 12727 derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar. Reporting the same, the railway officials tweeted that no casualties were reported.

The railway authorities instantly reached the spot and vacated the derailed coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Godavari Express. Passengers were brought to safety and sent to their destinations in the same train after delinking the six derailed coaches. The low travelling speed of the train at the time of the incident is said to have prevented a major accident.

