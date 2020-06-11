The total number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam increased to 238 as the district reported 12 more cases on Thursday. As per the report received this evening, out of the 238 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vizag district, 118 patients are currently undergoing treatment while 119 have been discharged after recovering from the infection. One patient in the district had earlier succumbed to the disease.

The authorities, on Thursday, have identified 3 new containment clusters in Vizag in addition to the list of 57 that was released on Wednesday. Dayal Nagar, Bharat Nagar, and Narsapuram have been newly demarcated as very active containment clusters. While 8 clusters have been identified as active the remaining 19 make the dormant category. Meanwhile, Alipuram, NAD, IT Junction, MTC Palem, Shantinagar, Rangaraja Veedhi, Kunchamamba Colony, Komataveedhi, and Chengalraopeta have been denotified as containment clusters for not reporting a single COVID-19 cases for 28 days since a case was last reported from these areas.

Until Wednesday evening, 41,491 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Visakhapatnam district.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam, doctors and authorities have advised people not to venture out unless essential. While out in public, precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks have been regarded as absolutely necessary to minimise the risk of contracting the virus.

Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, reported 182 new COVID-19 cases as the overall number in the state increased to 5429. The new COVID-19 cases include 135 from Andhra Pradesh, 38 from other states and 9 foreign returnees. Over the past 24 hours, the state also recorded 2 more COVID-19 deaths; one each from East Godavari and Krishna district. The toll currently stands at 80.

Note: The area-wise breakup of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam district has not been revealed in the official report.