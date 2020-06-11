The AP intermediate examination results for the first and second year students will be announced on 12 June 2020. According to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE), the students who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting their official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

The intermediate examinations were held from 4 March to 21 March.. The state board intermediate exam results are usually declared in the month of April. However, the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. As a result, the declaration of the grades was pushed to June.

The AP intermediate examination results will be made available online to the candidates. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets on hand. The intermediate students can access their examination results through the following steps:

Go to the APBIE website https://bie.ap.gov.in./

On the website homepage, click on the link to the examination results

Enter the necessary details, i.e., roll number mentioned in the student’s hall ticket

The results will be displayed on the website

Students can download their examination results

Other than the official website, the intermediate results will also be made accessible on the website manabadi.com.

Earlier, the State Government announced that it will conduct Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (APSSC) from 10 July. However, the government declared that instead of the usual 11 papers, students will have to appear for six examinations only. Speaking in this regard, AP State Education Minister, Audimulapu Suresh, said that social distancing will be strictly implemented at the examination centres. The number of students allocated in each exam hall will be limited. Students attending the exams will have to wear masks compulsorily, he added.