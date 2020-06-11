Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, has requested Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Visakhapatnam to resume the railway services from Vizag to Araku. In this regard, the Minister wrote to the DRM, informing that restarting the trains along the Vizag-Araku line will benefit the tribals residing in the agency areas. Mr Rao added that the move could even benefit the tourism industry in the region.

In his letter to Visakhapatnam DRM, the Tourism Minister mentioned that three trains- Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger, and Visakhapatnam-Araku Special- are usually operated along the Vizag-Araku line. He shared that in view of the coronavirus global pandemic, the train-movement along the aforementioned line has been restricted as a precautionary measure. Stating the need for the resumption of trains from Vizag to Araku, the Tourism Minister said that the tribals residing in the agency areas have been greatly affected as they were unable to purchase either their essential commodities or avail medical services, due to the lack of transportation facilities. He further stated that the tourism sector in Vizag has been economically affected due to the suspension of trains. With the Central Government granting relaxations as part of lockdown 5.0, the Tourism Minister urged the Divisional Railway Manager to resume the railway services in between Visakhapatnam and Araku at the earliest.

Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, Araku Valley is a popular tourist spot in Visakhapatnam district. Thronged by tourists for its pleasant climate and natural beauty, the hill station is home to several tribal communities. Ever since the Indian Government had announced a nationwide lockdown, the tourism services in Araku were shut down. Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department reopened its hotels, restaurants, and resorts in Araku while following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre as part of the Unlock 1.0 strategy.