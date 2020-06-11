Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, IAS, on Wednesday, instructed the revenue department officials to ready the house sites to be distributed among the poor by the end of this month. Announcing that this scheme is Andhra Pradesh State Government’s top priority, he directed that all layouts for the housing sites must be ready by 30 June. The lottery for choosing beneficiaries, and showing them their house sites must be completed by 4 July, he added. The Collector further stated that the house site distribution which was supposed to be completed on 25 March 2020 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The housing site documents will be distributed to all beneficiaries on 8 July 2020 as per CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s orders. All beneficiaries will be granted house sites in their own panchayat area. The Revenue, Municipal and Panchayat Raj authorities were instructed to keep the announced deadline in mind and expedite their work. The Collector also stated that strict action will be taken against the employees who slack during this procedure.

Giving instructions of the type of lands to be distributed, District Collector V Vinay Chand stated that the officials must choose lands with proper documents. In case of land disputes and cases pending in courts, alternate lands must be arranged for the beneficiaries he said. Further, order of preference for distribution must first be given to government-owned land, followed by assigned lands. Mr Chand ordered that only lands that are ideal for construction of houses must be distributed to the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the meeting, Visakhapatnam Joint Collector M Venugopal Rao stated that since new registrations for the house sites are few in number, selection of beneficiaries, allotting house sites and setting up layouts must be done as soon as possible. The officer instructed the revenue and land department authorities to carefully examine each beneficiary’s case during the land allotment procedure.