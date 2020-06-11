The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Complex was inaugurated at Visakhapatnam by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, PVSM, AVSM, VSM Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Naval Command on Wednesday. The DSRV Complex is designed to accommodate the newly inducted Submarine Rescue System with state of the art facilities to store the DSRV assets in a Rescue-Ready state.

The Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle system consists of a Submarine Rescue Vessel, a Remote Operations Vehicle, Side Scan Sonar and associated equipment. It also has Diver Decompression Chambers and hyperbaric medical equipment to decompress submariners after being rescued from a sunken submarine. The DSRV system can be rapidly mobilised by air or road to facilitate submarine rescue operations even at distant locations.

The Indian Navy has inducted two such systems which will provide rescue cover to submarines on the West and East coast of India respectively. Currently, there are about 40 nations that operate submarines in the world out of which only a few have any form of submarine rescue capability. The third generation IN submarine rescue capability can, therefore, be called upon to assist during submarine contingencies of other navies in the IOR.

Cmde Neeraj Uday takes over as Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga

Meanwhile, Cmde Neeraj Uday took over as the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga, the premier Missile Base of Indian Navy from Cmde Rajesh Debnath at an impressive Ceremonial Parade on Tuesday. He also assumed the duties of the Station Commander of Naval Station Bheemunipatnam.

Commissioned in the Indian Navy on 30 Nov 91, Cmde Neeraj Uday is an alumnus of 4th Naval Engineering Course. He has done his Masters in Power System Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur where was awarded the Silver medal for academic excellence. Cmde Neeraj Uday has been commended by the Chief of the Naval Staff in 2003 and FOC-in-C (East) in 2013. He is also the recipient of the VK Jain Gold Medal 2001-02.

His major shore appointments include AGM (PP) at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, Principal Director PMG CMS and Director Fleet Maintenance at IHQ MoD (N) New Delhi. He has also served on frontline warships Rajput, Talwar and Ranjit.

