Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna has called for safety measures in the wake of the impending Cyclone Asani. Currently, according to IMD, the severe cyclonic storm is moving towards the east coast, due to which heavy rains were experienced in coastal Andhra Pradesh Odisha and parts of West Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

CS ASANI lay centered at 0530 hrs IST, near lat 15.8°N & long 81.4°E, about 40 km south of Machilipatnam. Likely to move nearly northwards for next few hour & recurve slowly NNEwards & emerge into westcentral BoB off North AP coasts by night. pic.twitter.com/iIu49NLkhc — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2022

The IMD tweeted that cyclone Asani lay centred at about 40km from Machilipatnam and is likely to move nearly northwards for the next few hours. It may recurve slowly North North-eastwards and emerge into west-central of the Bay of Bengal off the coast of North Andhra Pradesh by today night.

As this movement may affect parts of Visakhapatnam with heavy rains forecast for today, the District Collector has set up a control room at the Collectorate with toll-free numbers 0891-2590100 and 0891-2590102. The control room is said to function 24 hours with three shifts handled by six employees.

Meanwhile, The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari has also opened emergency contact numbers for the public affected by Cyclone Asani. Any emergency can also be reported at 1800 4250 0009 or 0891-2869106. The mayor requested people living in cyclone-prone areas, such as those vulnerable to flooding, or those living on hill slopes to be extra cautious for the next two days.

Department officials were directed by the Collector to ensure that the fishermen do not venture into the sea as long as the cyclone threat passes. He also asked to ensure people living in vulnerable areas be evacuated if necessary.

The Indian Navy is also said to be on standby with relief material and rescue teams to help tackle the effect of the cyclone. Naval aircrafts have been on standby at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam to take an aerial view of the most affected areas and for evacuation if required.

