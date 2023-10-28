On Friday, 27 October 2023, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department at his camp office. During this meeting, he directed the officials to pace up the development works and road expansions in all the major cities. In response, the officials briefed the CM about the upcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) complex in Mudasarlova.

According to the officials, the new complex will spread across 4 acres and cost over 100 crores for completion. They further added that the construction work would commence soon. Addressing the infrastructural development works undertaken in the city since 2019, the civic authorities highlighted that over 3,500 crores were spent on road construction, beautification works, sewage treatment, erecting street lights, and more civic services.

According to the GVMC officials, a modern park, a commercial complex, an RTC bus stand, a multi-level car parking, and more facilities are under the pipeline at various localities of Visakhapatnam alongside the new complex in Mudasarlova. Considering the increasing traffic woes in the beach city, CM Jagan instructed the officials to dedicate extra efforts towards road widening.

