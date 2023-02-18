In order to provide a more comfortable journey to passengers, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railways (ECoR) has announced that the Janmabhoomi Express would be linked with the modern (LHB) coaches.

Below are more details.

Train No 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express will run with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with effect from 23 February 2023.

Train No 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express will run with Linke Hofmann Busch coaches with effect from 24 February 2023.

Revised Composition: These trains will have 20 LHB coaches comprising AC Chaircar-1, Chaircar-12, General Second Class-5, Second class Luggage cum disabled coach-1, and Generator Motor car-1.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy is taking all possible measures to provide a better service to passengers. More LHB coaches, in the near future, would enhance passenger comfort and safety. With this, 20 pairs of trains originating from Visakhapatnam have been converted into LHB, added a statement by the railway officials.

