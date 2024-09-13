Leaders of various political parties and trade unions in Visakhapatnam have mourned the demise of veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury who breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on 12 September.

Speaking at a condolence meeting held in the city, leaders from various organisations said it was a great loss for the Left, secular, and democratic forces. Recalling the prominent role played by the leader in the Communist movement, they said Yechury was one among the leaders who had worked with the party’s first generation leaders.

It was at the CPI (M) meet held in Visakhapatnam in 2015, he was elected as the party general secretary and continued in the post till 2022, they recalled. Yechury had led several agitations including the one against the move to privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It was he who drummed up nationwide support for the agitation, the speakers recalled.

Earlier, CPI(M) State committee member D Subba Rao, district secretary M Jaggunaidu, and others garlanded the portrait of Sitaram Yechury and paid homage. Telugu Desam State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao also condoled the death of the CPI(M) stalwart.

The nation lost a great parliamentarian, said the TDP State chief while recalling his role in several agitations. He further said that Yechury had played a key role in national politics for over four decades.

