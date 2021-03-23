Keeping in view the public demand, the East Coast Railway has announced that it will be extending the special train services between Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur up to Kirandul with effect from 1 April 2021.

As per the details shared, train No 08516 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul special express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 6:45 AM, with effect from 1 April 2021. It will reach Jagdalpur at 4:25 PM and depart at 4:30 PM, before reaching Kirandul at 8:45 PM on the same day.

In the return direction, train No 08515 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express will leave Kirandul daily at 6 AM with effect from 2 April 2021. It will reach Jagdalpur at 9:50 AM and depart at 9:55 AM, before reaching Visakhapatnam on the same day at 8:20 PM.

The pair of trains will take halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpar Road, Jagdalpur, Dilimili, Kaklur, Dantewara, and Bacheli between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul stations.

The composition of these trains includes one Vistadome coach (up to Araku), one Sleeper Class Coach, eight Second Class reserved Coaches, one AC Chair car Coach and two Second Class (reserved) cum Luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

Sharing the information, A K Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, requested the passengers to strictly follow all the health protocol while undertaking a journey in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Passengers have also been requested to convey their accurate mobile number while purchasing a railway ticket to receive an SMS alert in time if there is any update about train services viz. Train cancellation, change of timings, etc.