MILAN, The Multilateral Naval Exercise hosted by India witnesses participation from navies worldwide. Visakhapatnam is gearing up to host the 12th edition, MILAN 2024 starting 19 February to 27 February. The exercise commemorates the bonhomie and the bridges of friendship, by creating an occasion for friendly Navies to engage as professionals, celebrate each other’s maritime traditions, and absorb best practices in the maritime domain. MILAN’s theme for this year, ‘ Camaraderie Cohesion Collaboration’, embodies this spirit.

Navies from the United States, Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are set to be among the participating nations. The harbour phase of the exercise is from 19 to 23 February 2024, which would allow participating navies to discuss maritime subjects of common concern and share solutions. The professional discussions and conferences planned during this phase shall build the operational tempo for the Sea Phase planned from 24 to 27 February. The hosting of this multilateral event will add another glorious chapter to the rich maritime traditions of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at Visakhapatnam.

The one-week festival begins with an Ice Breaker program on 19 February 2024. According to reports, some cultural and sports events have also been planned to foster a sense of camaraderie among officers of different nations. The evening of 21 February would witness a grand Opening Ceremony and Cultural Programme at the Command Auditorium, Samudrika. For the closing ceremony, Commanding Officers of all participating units will assemble on board INS Vikrant. The officers will engage in a brief discussion regarding MILAN 2024 and participate in group photography, concluding the event at Visakhapatnam.

