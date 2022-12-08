A special court for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has sentenced two men in Visakhapatnam to 47 years of imprisonment under various sections in a seven-year-old rape and murder case. The culprits brutally assaulted the victim on 4 August 2015 and set her ablaze in the Golugonda Mandal, formerly a part of the Visakhapatnam District.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Police crack murder mystery of woman found in drum, send body for DNA test

As per the police reports, Kona Mahesh (28), a worker at a cashew farm, and Nanaji (24), a carpenter, raped the teenage girl seven years ago. The two men then strangled her to death and set her body on fire with petrol to erase the evidence. This rape and murder case was recorded in the Appannapalem Village in Pultadi Gairammapeta, Golugonda Mandal, Visakhapatnam District.

In its recent judgement, the special court ruled 20 years of imprisonment under IPC section 302, 20 years under three sections of the POCSO Act, and seven years under IPC section 376. Additionally, the court also fined the two Rs 25,000 each, which will attract imprisonment of 18 months if they failed to pay.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.