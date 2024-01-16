The Visakhapatnam City Police Officials have reported an increase in cyber crime in the recent times in the city. Cybercriminals, with sophisticated tactics, are deceiving people through various new schemes. Despite the efforts of the government to implement stringent measures to curb cybercrimes, individuals involved in activities such as “Amma Odi,” “Cheyutha,” “Jagananna Vidya Deevena,” “Vyasasar Kapu Nestham,” and “Vahan Mitra” have been engaging in fraudulent activities daily.

These individuals pretend to be calling from “Amaravathi Sachivalayam” or “AP Sachivalayam” to get the details of local residents. In the name of various government schemes, these individuals scam people by telling them money will be credited to their accounts from these schemes.

In one such shocking incident, a person from the city reported a case to the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police Station regarding a fraudulent phone call. The caller claimed to be associated with the schemes “Amma Odi,” “Cheyutha,” “Jagananna Vidya Deevena,” “Vyasasar Kapu Nestham,” and “Vahan Mitra.” The caller convinced the victim that they will receive a payment of INR 100,000 by providing a bank link and entering their UPI PIN. Subsequently, the amount was deducted from the victim’s account, and the funds were transferred to bank accounts associated with cybercriminals.

The victim immediately registered a complaint with the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police Station. Acting swiftly, Commissioner of Police for Visakhapatnam City, Ravi Shankar IPS, and DCP-1 Srinivasarao IPS initiated an investigation. Cyber Crime Inspector R. Someshwararao utilized technical expertise to trace the culprit, and with the cooperation of their counterparts, apprehended the suspect near Visakhapatnam RTC Complex. The suspect, identified as Siremreddi Durgaprasad, aged 25, was arrested and remanded to custody.

The city crime crime department urges the public to be aware of such fraudulent activities and report any suspicious calls or messages to the authorities promptly.

