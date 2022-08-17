The Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested the man behind the serial murders that took place in Pendurthi recently. Hatred towards women, caused by his broken relationship with his wife, made him turn into a serial killer, say the Visakhapatnam Police who nabbed him on Tuesday in the Pendurthi area. Vizag Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth addressed the media and revealed the following details.

Identified as C Ram Babu (49), the accused was caught while suspiciously moving around with an iron rod in his possession. He is a resident of Milk Centre, Prasanthi Nagar, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam. The accused worked as a realtor in Hyderabad but moved back to Vizag in 2021 after incurring losses. His wife and children, one son (27) and a daughter (26) do not live with him.

Ram Babu, who found his wife having an affair with their homeowner in Hyderabad, got divorced in 2018. He developed a grudge against women and started attacking locals. He confessed to his crime of the first double murder on 9 August 2022, when he brutally killed n Suthari Apparao (72) and Suthari Lakshmi (62) working as watchmen with an iron rod. He then confessed that he also killed Appikonda Lakshmi in an under-construction apartment on 14 August 2022.

Ram Babu has also been booked for an attempt to murder of Thota Nallamma (50) and her younger son Vallayya (19) who were attacked in their sleep outside their apartment on 9 August 2022.

The Commissioner said, “He knows that watchmen in under construction sites have no proper security and are vulnerable to enter and attack during night time. Hence, he selected these easy targets and killed them by hitting them on the head with an iron rod.” The serial killer from Pendurthi has been taken into custody with the diligent efforts of the Visakhapatnam police.

Ram Babu was evicted from his residence as he could not pay the rent and lived under bus stand shelters. The police also said that he had no intention of sexually assaulting them or robbing them of money, and was mentally disturbed. The accused has been sent in for a medical examination and the doctors are yet to ascertain his mental condition.

