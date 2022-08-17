On Monday, 15 August 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four men, including two juveniles, involved in multiple robbery cases. As per the police reports, the arrested men were accused in several cases under the Dwaraka, MVP, and Gajuwaka police stations. The police stated that the accused set pedestrians speaking on their phones as primary targets to carry out robberies.

This series of cellphone robberies came to light when a victim, Anand Kumar, raised a complaint at the Dwaraka Police Station on 8 August 2022. As per the complainant’s statement, his phone was snatched away while he was walking towards Gurudwara from Satyam Junction. Based on the complaint by Anand Kumar, the police initiated a search for cellphone snatchers.

After a thorough search, the Visakhapatnam City Police spotted and arrested the four men involved in the robbery cases near RTC Complex on Monday night. They were identified as A Bharat (20) of Gajuwaka and S Appala Raju of New Gajuwaka Simhagiri Colony. The identities of the juveniles have not been revealed and they were sent to the juvenile home.

Upon investigating them, a total of 24 cellphones and 3 two-wheelers have been recovered. SI B Nihar, ASI Satya Narayana and a team of officials from the Dwaraka Police Station were involved in arresting the accused men.

