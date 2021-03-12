In view of operational feasibility, the Railways has announced that a few weekly special trains from Visakhapatnam and other routes have their stoppages revised. As per Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, trains between Visakhapatnam and Chennai Central will be taking additional stoppages at Tenali and Tadepalligudem stations.

Train No 02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special express will have additional stoppages at Tadepalligudem and Tenali stations with effect from 12 March. The train will reach Tadepalligudem at 10:23 PM and will leave at 10:25 PM. It will then arrive at Tenali Station at 01:13 AM and will leave at 01:15 AM. It may be noted that the train will not take halts at Narsingapalli and Tuni with effect from 19 March.

Train No 02008 Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Special express will have an additional stoppage at Tenali. This train will arrive at Tenali at 3:23 PM and will leave at 3:25 PM to Visakhapatnam.

Apart from notifying on the stoppages for Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central trains, Mr Tripathi also informed that trains along a few other routes have some of their halts eliminated.

Train No 02063 Puri-Yesvantpur weekly special express will not have stoppages at Tuni and Tadepalligudem with effect from 19 March.

Train No 02071 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati weekly special express will not have stoppages at Renigunta with effect from 30 May.

Train No 02072 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar weekly special express will not have stoppages at Renigunta with effect from 31 May.

Also, stoppages at all other stations will remain unchanged. People have been requested to note the changes and act accordingly.