Visakhapatnam autorickshaw drivers are organising a rally on 08 January 2024 in the city. This rally will commence from the Mahatma Gandhi Statue, near the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipality Corporation (GVMC), up to the Visakhapatnam Collectors Office, in Maharanipeta. The rally is being held in protest of the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s recent announcement of free APSRTC travel service for women across the state.

At a press conference held on Friday 05 January, Visakha Autorickshaw Sangham General Secretary, K Satyanarayana, and Vice President, G. Appalaraju, voiced their concerns regarding the impact of this initiative on the livelihood of autorickshaw drivers. They contend that the ruling political party is supporting this decision in efforts to garner women voters in the upcoming elections. Adding that the governments of the neighbouring states of Telangana and Karnataka, where similar commitments to provide free travel for women, have inspired the Andhra Pradesh State Government.

The rally aims to shed light on the challenges faced by Visakhapatnam autorickshaw drivers and stress the need for a balanced approach to initiatives benefiting various sections of society. As per the news coverage on December 23, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh government is in discussions with APSRTC regarding free bus travel for women throughout the state.

