Visakhapatnam reported 895 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the district tally neared the 7000 mark on Saturday. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, PV Sudhakar, the district reported 4465 active cases, 2427 discharges, and 66 deaths, with the COVID-19 count standing at 6958 as on this evening.

In addition to the 10 clusters declared in Friday’s report, the bulletin on Saturday stated that Golla Veedhi and Bheemili have also been notified as containment zones. Visakhapatnam district currently reports 127 very active clusters, 268 active clusters, 260 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.

With the rise in COVID-19 cases, the GVMC sanitation staff has been carrying out sanitation activities across the containment clusters in Visakhapatnam.

GVMC sanitation staff carrying out the disinfecting activities in the containment areas to prevent the spread of #COVID19.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/q4ifRKYVZt — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) July 25, 2020

GVMC sanitation staff carrying out the regular sanitation activities to keep the city clean and prevent the spread of #COVID19.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2MUKeiWnFr — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded 7813 new COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, to take the count to 88,671. While 44,431 cases have been marked active as on this evening, 43,255 individuals have been discharged (including the 3208 individuals discharged today) after recovering. The death toll surged to 985 with 52 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari, with 1324 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day, followed by West Godavari (1012) and Visakhapatnam. Between Friday and Saturday, 53,681 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 27,955 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 25,726 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits.