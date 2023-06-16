Three persons died on the spot and 20 others sustained injuries when a van met with an accident on a Ghat road near M Bhimavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju District near Visakhapatnam on Thursday. According to the police, the van was returning from a weekly shandy in the village when it overturned.

Brake failure is said to be the cause of the accident, which led the van to slip into the valley. The deceased were identified as Luison, Mutyalamma and her daughter. The 20 injured persons were admitted to the Rampachodavaram hospital. As the condition of five of them is serious, they were later taken to Rajahmundry for better treatment.

Recently, in a similar incident, seven persons belonging to Visakhapatnam met with an accident on the Paderu Ghat road.

Minor tests positive for pregnancy

A minor has allegedly been sexually assaulted by four persons at Lakkirajupalem in the limits of Duvvada Police Station. It came to light when the girl tested positive for pregnancy in the test. The girl was taken to a hospital as she was not feeling well, according to a complaint lodged by her mother with the police.

The girl, an SSC student of a high school at Aganampudi, was allegedly moving close with four youths and talking to them frequently over the phone. Her mother works at a school and her father died last year. The Duvvada Police registered a case and took the four youths into custody.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.