Vice President Venkaiah Naidu marks maiden visit to ENC in Visakhapatnam

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Visakhapatnam on his maiden visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Saturday. On arrival at INS Dega, the Vice President was received by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC and officials from the District Administration. Mr Venkaiah Naidu reviewed a ceremonial Guard of Honour and thereafter held discussions with the FOC-in-C at HQENC. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the role and responsibilities of ENC.

The Vice President was taken by boat for harbour familiarisation which was followed by a visit to the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Sahyadri where he was given a guided tour and an overview on the operational capabilities and combat prowess of the Indian Navy. Later, Mr Venkaiah Naidu interacted with naval personnel at ENC in Visakhapatnam.

He also graced the release event of the book A Child of Destiny-an Autobiography written by Chancellor Koneru Ramakrishna Rao at GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam. Earlier in the day, Mr Venkaiah Naidu was received in Visakhapatnam by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, District Collector V Vinay Chand, ENC Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral AK Jain, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police P Udaya Bhaskar, Joint Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer P Kishore, and others.