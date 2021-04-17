Veteran Tamil actor Vivek who acted in multiple Tamil films, spanning more than three decades, has left us. In the early hours of Saturday, he passed away at SIMS Hospital in Chennai. His sudden demise has shocked the whole Tamil film industry and Vivek’s fans throughout the world.

He was admitted on Friday morning after complaining of cardiovascular discomfort. He underwent a heart-related surgery, after which he was put in ICU. He took his last breath at 4:35 AM Saturday morning.

Vivek had worked prominently as an actor in Tamil films, along with 1 film each in Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. He started out as a scriptwriter for the legendary Tamil film director, K. Balachandar, who later offered him a supporting role in his 1987 film Manathil Uruthi Vendum. That is where Vivek’s acting career began in Tamil films.

Ever since then, he portrayed memorable roles in many superhit films like Run (2002), Anniyan (2005), Sivaji (2009) and Velai Illa Pattadhari (2014). In 2009, he was conferred with Padma Shri by the Union Government for his exemplary contribution to Indian cinema. He was known for his impeccable comic timing and sharp delivery.

The widely-loved actor-comedian Vivek was last seen in the Tamil film Dharala Prabhu, where he essayed the comedic role of a fertility doctor to perfection. Indian 2, directed by S. Shankar will be his last film, the release date of which is yet unknown.

On the news of his demise, there was an outpour of grief from the entire Indian film industry.

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

RIP Vivek Sir ! 💔💔 something about watching you on screen always made one feel like we’ve known you forever. This is truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/MQZQaBH6Og — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 17, 2021

It is beyond belief that my absolute favourite comedian is no more with us. Unfortunately, I havent had the opportunity to act with the legend, but will always remember those beautiful enriching conversations that I’ve had with him. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Jjuu7ExiJO — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 17, 2021

Apart from his film career, Vivek was also actively involved in social work. He used to speak fervently against female infanticide. He was a strong believer in A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s principles. With his support, Vivek launched Green Kalam, a campaign in support of environmental conservation, in 2011, where more than a billion trees were planted in the state of Tamil Nadu. Prior to his death, he was appointed by the Tamil Nadu State Government as the ambassador for public health messages and got himself vaccinated for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Vivek’s legacy lives on through his wife and two daughters. His charisma and unlimited kindness will be forever missed by Kollywood fans around the world.