GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has taken a proactive step towards environmental conservation by urging the residents of Visakhapatnam to join the fight against pollution. In a recent press note, Mayor Kumari introduced a novel initiative, “Every Monday,” encouraging GVMC officials and employees to embrace public transport as a means to contribute to a cleaner Visakhapatnam. The mayor’s leadership shines through as she exemplified the initiative by choosing an Electric Auto Rickshaw for her commute, sending a strong message about the need to reduce carbon emissions in the city.

The mayor underscores the importance of sustainable practices, urging government and private sector employees to adopt eco-friendly commuting habits like using bicycles or public transport at least once a week, particularly on Mondays. This collective effort aims to create a greener and healthier environment in Visakhapatnam.

Team Yo! has chosen to engage with a few residents of Vizag to gather their opinions on the city administration’s innovative initiative aimed at minimizing pollution.

“Public transport is very convenient for me, I prefer using public transport everyday while travelling to work as it considerably reduces my fuel expenditure. Moreover, this initiative helps the city be green and eco friendly, which is why we must use public transport on not just Mondays but whenever possible,” said Ravi, a 35 year old working professional in the city.

“I do not mind using the public transport, I am only concerned about how well maintained they are. A lot of times I see trash and litter thrown around in the busses, and no one seems to be cleaning them. If the authorities want the citizens to use public transport, then they should take care that they are well maintained,” said 26 year old Swati.

Public transport is very useful, especially for college students, it really helps them be under budget and not over spend. “I use public transport everyday while coming and going back from college, it is easy for me,” said 21 year old Aditya.

While this is a good and much needed initiative, some people are hesitant in using the public transport, mostly for comfort reasons. People should take responsibility and understand that combating pollution is the need of the hour. “I use my own personal vehicle, mostly because it is comfortable for me and reduces the hassle of moving around. But I understand the impact on our environment and I am trying to use public transport at least once a week”, added 24 year old Aparna.

Mayor Kumari’s “Every Monday” using public transport initiative can be a crucial step for a sustainable Visakhapatnam. This helps in combating pollution practically and fostering shared responsibility among citizens for a greener future.

