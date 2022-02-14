Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Visakhapatnam, and Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 13 February 2022. This is part of the Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) activities to be implemented at Visakhapatnam Zoo. For this, IOCL will provide Rs 1.88 crore, to the Visakhapatnam Zoo, for the redevelopment works.

Mr. S.H. Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director (ED) IOCL, graced this program as the Chief Guest and expressed his views on this collaboration. He said that IOCL was glad to associate with IGZP, which is one of the largest zoos’ in India. Further on Mr. Kumar added “This collaboration with the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam gives us immense pleasure and makes us happy to contribute towards the Rhino night house enclosure development. As the IOCL mascot is the One Horned Rhinoceros.” The MOU was signed by the IOCL Executive Director and the IGZP Curator at the Bioscope Venue in Visakhapatnam Zoo.

IGZP Curator, Dr. Nandani Salaria IFS, said “We are very happy to collaborate with IOCL for the various redevelopment works in Visakhapatnam Zoo. These development works will cover the aspects of animal welfare, visitors amenities, seating benches, landscaping, public toilets, bioscope upgradation, and installation of dustbins. Apart from this, Conservation Education and Outreach activities; such as the night house for the Himalayan Black Bear and an additional night house for the Striped Hyena and Rhinoceros. Our aim is to finish these works on time with the best quality. Also, we are pleased to inform you that IOCL has decided to adopt our Indian Rhinoceros named Nakul for a period of three years under their CER initiative.”

An amount of Rs. 3.00 lac, for the annual expenditure towards the Rhinoceros adoption, was handed over by the IOCL Executive Director to the Zoo Curator. Mr. K.Narendra Babu, Chief General Manager (O), IOCL, Assistant Curator, P.Srinivasan, other officials, from IOCL and IGZP, had participated in this program.