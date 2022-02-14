The Deputy General of Police (DGP) Goutam Sawang, IPS, Andhra Pradesh, reviewed the security measures being taken for the President’s Fleet Review 2022 (PFR) happening next week in Visakhapatnam. The DGP also looked into the matters pertaining to the Multilateral Naval Exercise, MIL scheduled in Visakhapatnam later this month. The city is hosting this exercise for the first time since its inception. The officials do not want to leave any leaf unturned in terms of security measures for PFR and MILAN being held at Visakhapatnam.

The Visakhapatnam City Police and the Eastern Naval Command briefed the DGP on the security arrangements and events of both the programs. With a special focus on the arrival of President Ram Nath Covid on 21 February, 2022 to review the fleet at the anchorage, all the necessary precautions are being taken care of. The DGP called attention to the collective coordination of all departments to ensure a smooth run of the program. The department plans to deploy over three thousand policemen in Visakhapatnam to ensure the security measures for PFR and MILAN are in place . Sniffer dogs and CCTV cameras are to be placed at prime places like the RTC Complex, railway stations, and the Visakhapatnam International Airport.

The PFR is conducted once in the term of a President who is considered the supreme commander of the armed forces. This year’s event will commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence. The theme of the year’s review is based on the service provided by the Indian Navy for the past 75 years. ‘Indian Navy: 75 years in Service of the Nation.’

MILAN was held for the first time in 1995 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the participation of 4 neighbouring countries. Fast forward to 2022, this MILAN is going to see the participation of nearly 40 countries from across the world. From a regional event to a metamorphosed prestigious maritime exercise, it hopes to bring an immense professional value for all participating navies and pave way for enhanced maritime cooperation. Countries that Will be taking part on par with all Covid 19 protocols are Oman, UAE, Somalia, Maldives, South Africa among others from the west. Sri Lanka, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, South Korea among others in the east.

Check out the MILAN website and mobile app for more information on MILAN 2022.