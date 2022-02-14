On the night of 13 February 2022, a major fire accident took place near Pharma City located in Parawada. At 11 pm on Sunday, an enormous fire broke out at Sri Gayatri Agencies empty drum dump yard. The dump yard, which is spread over an area of one acre, is used to deposit empty chemical storage drums from the nearby pharma companies. Apart from the drums, thousands of plastic covers are collected and stored here. After tiring efforts from fire brigades, the fire was extinguished at 1 am.

Due to the yard being situated in the midst of farmlands, some of the nearby Eucalyptus and other trees have caught fire. The electricity department has responded instantly and cut off the power supply to the electric poles adjacent to the fire accident site. Thick black smoke emerged from the fires and spread to the nearby villages in no time. The heatwave was felt by the people standing 20 metres away from the spot of the fire accident.

Firefighters from the Ramky Pharma City, which is located near Parawada, have reached the accident spot upon noticing the engulfing smoke and tried to extinguish the fire with foam. A fire brigade from Auto Nagar has reached there simultaneously and put efforts to bring the situation under control. Despite utilising three tanks of foam, the fire could not be extinguished by the fire fighting teams.

Though it took over two hours for the fire to get under control, it should be noted that there were no causalities or loss of life. Sri Gayatri Agencies is run by Kolli Venkata Ramana. He has stated to the Parawada Police that the source of the fire, which caused the accident, is unknown. The drum yard is managed by 10 employees, who were not present at the location during the time of the fire accident.