The much-awaited Uday Express, between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, is likely to begin passenger services by month-end from the city.

As per the information conveyed by the Railway Ministry to the Waltair Division, the double-decker train will be reportedly flagged off by Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi, at 11:30 am on 26 September.

It may be noted that while the Uday Express, between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, was slated to be flagged off on 26 August, the event was postponed due to the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Travelling 350 km between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Uday Express will be taking halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, and Eluru. As reported earlier, the double decker train will be carrying passengers on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. While the train starting from Visakhapatnam (22701) will leave the city at 5:45 am and reach Vijayawada at 11:15 am, the one from Vijayawada (22702), in the return direction, will depart at 5:30 pm and reach Vizag at 11:00 pm.

The Uday Express had previously completed a trial run Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and has been taking shelter at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam for about two months now.

Time Table of Uday Express

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Visakhapatnam Start 5:45 AM Duvvada 6:14 AM 6:17 AM Anakapalle 6:30 AM 6:31 AM Tuni 7:13 AM 7:14 AM Samalkot 7:55 AM 7:57 AM Rajahmundry 8:40 AM 8:42 AM Tadepalligudem 9:20 AM 9:21 AM Eluru 9:53 AM 9:54 AM Vijayawada 11:15 AM –

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express

Station Name Arrival Departure Vijayawada Start 5:30 PM Eluru 6:13 PM 6:14 PM Tadepalligudem 6:39 PM 6:40 PM Rajahmundry 7:25 PM 7:27 PM Samalkot 8:03 PM 8:05 PM Tuni 9:06 PM 9:07 PM Anakapalle 9:41 PM 9:42 PM Duvvada 10:15 PM 10:16 PM Visakhapatnam 11:00 PM –

The train’s exteriors are made of anti-graffiti vinyl and a color scheme of yellow, pink, and orange for a bright look. The interiors too comprise several attractive features. Apart from WiFi, LCD screens, Shatabdi-style seating, modular bio-toilets, and attractive interiors, the double-decker train has a seating capacity of 120 seats per each coach. The train consists of comfortable reclining chairs and adequate leg space as well. The Uday Express consists of 9 double-decker coaches and two power cars.