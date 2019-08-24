Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. He was 66 years old.

Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on 9 August after he complained of restlessness. The politician had undergone a renal transplant in May last year. It may be recalled that Jaitley had requested PM Narendra Modi not to assign him any responsibilities in the Government formed in 2019, as he wanted to focus on his health.

In a Press Release, the Media & Protocol Division of AIIMS, New Delhi, informed, “It is with profound grief that we inform the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley, Hon’ble Member of Parliament & Former Finance Minister, Government of India at 12:07 pm on 24th August 2019.

Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors.”

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley was a stalwart of the BJP. The senior leader handled the crucial portfolios of finance and defence and was noted as the Centre’s troubleshooter in several situations.

Several leaders have been expressing grief over the demise of Arun Jaitley. PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his sorrow. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after Arun Jaitley passed away, tweeted, “Sorry to hear about the demise of Arun Jaitley ji, an articulate, intellect, and affable leader. In his 4-decade long political career, he made notable contributions in the service of the nation and stood up for values. My prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of grief.”

Deeply anguished by the demise of my friend and an extremely valued colleague Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He was a proficient lawyer by profession and an efficient politician by passion. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019