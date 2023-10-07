Welcoming its newest member, the Visakhapatnam Zoo officials announced the arrival of a two-and-a-half-year-old lioness. The Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) of Visakhapatnam, Srikantha Natha Reddy, released the animal into its new home at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on Friday, 6 October 2023.

The latest addition to the wildlife family at the zoo underwent the mandatory quarantine period before its release into the dry kraal. This is to protect the other animals in the sanctuary from any infections the lioness must have carried from its previous home.

The two-and-a-half-year-old lioness arrived at the Visakhapatnam Zoo from the Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat. IGZP Curator Nandini Salaria IFS, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mangamma, and a group of school students were present on the occasion.

It may be recalled that an 18-year-old lioness, Maheswar, died at the Visakhapatnam Zoo on 23 September 2023 due to a severe myocardial infarction caused by senility.

