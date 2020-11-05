Panic ensued at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday after a fire broke out at TPP-2 during the early hours of the day. As per reports, the fire accident took place due to a turbine oil leak at the plant. While 1.2 megawatts electric motor is known to have been destroyed in the fire accident, it is being estimated that property worth Rs 2 crore might have been damaged due to the flames.

With fire brigades swung into action swiftly and are currently trying to extinguish the flames. As per early reports, no casualties have been reported in this fire accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Further details are awaited.

In January last year, a fire broke out in the Filter House Building near Steel Melt Shop-2.