Locals to be allocated 75% quota in TTD jobs

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam(TTD) has decided to adopt a reservation structure for TTD jobs in the temple. Passing a resolution to reserve 75% of the TTD jobs for the youth belonging to the Chittoor District. Currently, entry-level jobs in the temple up to Junior Assistant would come under the reservation structure.

According to reports, the proposal for 75% reservation was brought forth by Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy who is a special invitee to the TTD trust board. The resolution was passed unanimously in the meeting held last month. According to the brief, the trust would give first priority to youngsters for TTD jobs from Chittoor District. Owing to the credence that locals have better knowledge about the ongoings at the temple, as compared to non-locals. After the resolution was passed, the trust board sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval for the same.

In July this year, Andhra Pradesh Government decided to reserve 75% of industrial private jobs for the state’s local youth. Though the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath expressed that he planned to reserve 70% of private-sector jobs for locals, AP was the first state in India to implement the proposal. The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2019 was passed this year in July, under which 75% of jobs in factories, industrial units, joint ventures and projects under public-private partnership were reserved for Andhra locals. The government assured that skill development centers would be set up to train the locals.