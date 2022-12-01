Tamil cinemas, hands down, have one of the best scripts in the world. This story-oriented industry also ventured into the web series forum when COVID-19 hit, and the worldwide audience turned to OTT platforms. The makers did not take a back step but rather came up with more interesting stories in the form of web series. Tamil movies and web series today have a huge audience base, and 2022 has been no less. With a hand full of Tamil web series released on OTT platforms in 2022, here are a top few you must watch by the end of the year.

#1 Suzhal

A criminal investigation in a small town in India threatens to shake up the cultural and societal fabric. The story tracks how an entire community gets on board to find the person who gets kidnapped during their local festival of Goddess Angalamman. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the cast of this trending Tamil web series includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Paper Rocket

The Tamil web series is about how six strangers go on a road trip across Tamil Nadu to get closure on their personal challenges. Through this journey, each one of them wants to fulfil a major wish of theirs. Watch the show to find out if they are able to do so. The cast of the show includes Vishwa Dev, Avika Gaur, and Praneeth Patnaik in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#3 Anantham

Starring Prakash Raj in the lead role along with Sampath Raj, John Vijay, Arjunan and others in prominent roles, this Tamil web series was written and directed by V Priya. The drama series is about a home called Anantham that has sheltered many families and witnessed several life stories. The story follows Ananth, who returns to Anantham and learns of the various stories after his parents moved out.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#4 Vilangu

Paridhi, a police officer, is tasked with investigating a mysterious murder. He strives to solve perplexing cases while also dealing with his personal problems. Directed by Prashanth Pandiraj, this thriller series is based on true stories stars Vimal, Bala Saravanan, Reshma Pasupuleti and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: ZEE5

#5 Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha is an anthology series you must not miss out! The cast of this web series includes Arjun Das, Sananth, Lijomol Jose, and others in lead roles. The story of this web series follows five different stories, Mugakavasa Mutham, Loners, Mouname Paarvayaai, The Mask, and Nizhal Tharum Idham.

OTT Paltform: Amazon Prime Video

