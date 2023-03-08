The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) commenced the preparations to host India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag on 19 March 2023 at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. The entry gates will be open to the public from 11:30 AM and close by 3:30 PM and the match will begin at 1:30 PM, stated the ACA officials in a press conference held yesterday.

Secretary of the Andhra Cricket Association, V. Gopinath Reddy, stated that all the necessary preparations have been initiated for the match. He also mentioned that ACA decided not to increase the rate of tickets, keeping the public’s interest in mind. The tickets for the upcoming match will be priced at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,000. The sale of online tickets will commence on 10 March 2023 while the offline ticket sales will kick off on 13 March 2023. The physical sales for India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag will take place at three different centres, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The GVMC will be setting up food stalls in different areas of the stadium. Signage boards will be arranged at various locations, and free drinking water will be provided for the public’s convenience, according to the ACA authorities. Parking facilities will be made available for ease and free movement of people. Apart from that, medical teams will be arranged, along with ambulances and specialised doctors on spot. Barricades and public announcement systems will be set up as well.

