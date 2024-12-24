Three persons of Seethammadhara area in Visakhapatnam died on the spot and two others suffered injuries in a road accident at Jakkara in Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district in the early hours of 24 December.

According to reports, the accident occurred when the car by which they were travelling hit an electric pole.

The dead were identified as Kadirisetti Someswara Rao (48), M Lavanya (43) and Sneha Gupta (18). It is learnt the car was going at a high speed resulting in the accident.

They were on their way from Visakhapatnam to a goddess temple in Odisha State when the road accident occurred. The condition of the injured persons, who are undergoing treatment in a hospital, is said to be critical.

The police registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also read – PM Modi to visit Visakhapatnam to lay foundation for new railway zone

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu