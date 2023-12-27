In an operation targeting illicit narcotics endeavours, the II Town Police Station in Visakhapatnam effectively captured three individuals in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The commendable efforts of the police officers were acknowledged by the Visakhapatnam City Commissioner of Police, Dr A Ravi Shankar, IPS. The respective officers were honoured with letters of appreciation for their exemplary work.

The narcotics operation unfolded on the night of 25 December 2023 in Visakhapatnam, following crucial information provided by the Vehicle Management System (VMS). The suspects had been traced to a dormitory within the jurisdiction of the II Town Police Station. Swift action was taken as Sub-Inspector CCS promptly joined the team, verified the details, and confirmed the involvement of one individual in an NDPS case. The police acted swiftly, arresting the trio and seizing a substantial 5 kilograms of narcotics.

The efficient handling of the case, by the police officers, earned them accolades at the Police Commissioner’s office. G Govind Rao, Chief Inspector (CCS-04), Mohammad Ibrahim Kalwulah, Police Sub-Inspector (CCS), and K Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Technical Supporter (VMS), were individually congratulated and honoured with letters of appreciation for their relentless pursuit of justice, safeguarding the community from the adverse effects of illegal narcotics.

