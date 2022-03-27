Many theatre artists have become actors in the recent past. On the occasion of World Theatre Day on 27 March 2022, we have listed down a few theatre artists who have turned into successful actors in recent times.

Here is a list of theatre artists who made it to the big screen as successful actors in recent times.

#1 Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda, popular for his performance in Arjun Reddy, was a theatre artist. He took his acting lessons on the theatre stage. He acted in dramas like Alexander and many more. Although he made his debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila, where he plays a small role. He has come a long way in the industry. Today, he has a production house of his own. His brother, Anand Devarakonda too has paved his way onto the big screen.

#2 Rahul Ramakrishna

He made his small screen debut with Tharun Bhascker’s short film Sainma. He also comes from a theatre background. His big screen debut was with the film Jayamu Nischayamu ra in 2016. He rose to fame with his supporting role in Arjun Reddy, as Vijay Devarakonda’s friend. He is also a lyricist and dialogue writer of many popular films like Pellichupulu.

#3 Naveen Polishetty

This actor from AlB YouTube channel, first appeared on the big screen in Telugu film industry with the film Life is Beautiful in 2012. His recent Jathiratnalu was a blockbuster among the masses. His acting province is due to the fact that he is a skilled theatre artist. A lesser known fact is that, Naveen Polishetty and Vijay Devarakonda are theatre buddies.

#4 Priyadarshe

This list is incomplete without the guy who played Kaushik in Pellichupulu. Priyadarshe too has a theatre background. Although a lesser known fact is that he made his acting debut with the movie Terror in 2016. He has pursued his postgraduate degree in Mass Communication from the University of Hyderabad.

#5 Srinivas Avasaraala

Srinivas made his debut on the silver screen with Ashta Chamma in 2008. He was studying theatre at the Lee Stanberg Theatre and Film Institute when he lived in New York. His acting skills are testament to the fact that he started his acting career way before he appeared on the silver screen. He has also directed many films in the Telugu film industry. He acted in the popular movie, Oohalu Gusa Gusalade, which was also his directorial debut.

Comment below with your favourite theatre artists who turned into actors.