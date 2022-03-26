Have you ever wondered how animated movies are always filled with energy and plots that convey simple things in life? The fascinating genre with out-of-the-box stories is specially curated for kids. But we believe there is no harm in paying a visit to that child inside you once in a while. Watch these animated movies with or without your kids this weekend on OTT and you are sure to have a great time.

Here is a list of OTT animated movies to watch this weekend:

#1 Turning Red

When did getting excited become such a big problem? Yes, you heard it right, this 13-year-old girl who is torn between being an obedient daughter and enjoying her youth, turns into a red panda every time she gets too excited. Interesting? You will surely be as you watch this animated movie on OTT. Directed by Domee Shi, watch it this weekend for some playful change.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania

Want to see animated characters turn human? Van Helsing brings to you a new mysterious twist as Drac and his pals turn humans and Johnny turns into a monster. The mismatched bodies don’t suit their characters and they struggle to find a way to transform to their original roles before it’s too late. A fun-packed animated movie made in 2021 debuted on OTT recently. It is sure to keep you entertained this weekend.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

#3 Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

A man who narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy takes you into his childhood recollections. Talking about his travel to the moon the fantastical account is sure to inspire your kids. Directed by Richard Linklater, the movie casts, Jessica Brynn, Zachary Levi, and others in lead roles. The coming of age American animated fiction film is a must-watch on the inspirational side.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The world’s weirdest family gets on a mission to save the human race. A robot apocalypse put a brake on their cross-country road trip as they land on earth. The family takes it to their stride to save the human race from going extinct. Watch the fun movie which indirectly shows how technology takes over. The movie is directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. The movie casts Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

The musical fantasy animated movie is based on an 1883 novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi. The dark twisted retelling of the famous fairy tale about a puppet made of wood coming to life and how he dreams of becoming a real boy. The story is set in 1930s Fascist Italy. Watch the movie as it takes you back to an imaginary age and the creation will just blow your mind away. The movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of these animated movies you watch on OTT with your kids this weekend in the comments below.