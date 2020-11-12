With the arrival of Winter, Vizag has been recording an average temperature of 23 degrees Celsius at nights over the last few days. Known for its cold weather, the temperatures in Vizag Agency too have witnessed a drop over the past few days. On Wednesday, Chintapalli in Vizag Agency recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

For the past ten days, Chintapalli has been witnessing a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. The mercury further dropped to 9.2 degrees Celsius on 11 November, bringing a thick blanket of fog, covering the region after sunset. As per the weather forecast, the temperatures in the Vizag district are said to drop further in December.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, S Stella, Director at Meteorological Centre (Amaravati), said that Andhra Pradesh will likely see a colder winter this year, compared to previous years, due to the ‘La Nina effect’. Sharing further details, she said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the whole country will experience colder-than-usual winter this year. This prediction applies to the state too.” Explaining the phenomenon, Mrs Stella said that the La Nina effect is a weather pattern that occurs in the distant Pacific Ocean, which affects the world at large.

Noting that several places in Andhra Pradesh recorded temperatures more than 2 degrees below the usual temperatures, MC Amaravati Director, S Stella, said that the mercury dipped by 5 degrees Celsius at Srikakulam’ Kalingapatnam. However, a few places in the state recorded an increase in temperatures for the last two days due to rains. Adding further, she said, “The trough has moved towards the coast causing rainfall. Hence, for the next five days, the areas which receive rainfall will continue to report the usual temperatures. After the rainfall activity ceases, the state will once again see a drop in temperatures.”