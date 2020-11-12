The weather report for Visakhapatnam has suggested that the district is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall this week due to the trough formation along the coast. As per the information shared by S Stella, Director at Meteorological Centre (Amaravati), Visakhapatnam district might witness isolated rains at one or two places in the upcoming days.

The MC Amaravati Director told Yo! Vizag that a trough has been identified along the coast over southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining West Central Bay. Sharing the weather report, she noted that North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, might receive isolated rains. The South Coastal region of the state is likely to receive scattered heavy rainfall, she added. The MC Amaravati Director further said that this rainfall activity, at isolated places, would continue for the next five days.

In line with the recent development, the Andhra Pradesh state government has suggested the public takes necessary measures during the rains, in light of the pandemic. The IMD officials also warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea for fishing.

It may be recalled that the heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed several parts of the Visakhapatnam district, earlier in October, due to the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Two people were killed after boulders fell down the slope of a hill, following heavy showers, while a car near Gannavaram Gedda was swept away in a stream, claiming the life of a 60-year-old woman.

As per an official note, the rains between 11 October and 14 October affected as many as 30 mandals across the Visakhapatnam district. Battering 285 villages in the region, the heavy rainfall claimed six lives- one each from Cheedikada mandal, Nathavaram mandal, Munagapaka mandal, and Anakapalli mandal and two from Mulagada mandal. Revealing data regarding the area of crops that have been damaged in the rains in Visakhapatnam, the note stated that crops in 5795 hectares of land have been inundated in the district. Also, horticulture crops in 84 hectares have been affected by the rains. The total value of the damaged crops has been estimated at Rs 706.31 lakhs.