Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi has tested negative for coronavirus. The 65-year-old, who earlier revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, stated on Friday that the result was false positive, due to a faulty RT PCR kit. Taking to Twitter last night, Chiranjeevi shared, “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!”

In a note shared on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Time, corona have confused and played with me over the past 4 days. After Sunday’s test result came out positive, I started taking basic medication. However, with no symptoms showing up even after two days, I approached doctors at Apollo hospital. Upon getting a CT scan done, the doctors concluded that there are no traces of the infection. After the result came out as negative here, I underwent 3 kinds of tests at Tenet lab to reconfirm. The results of these tests also turned out to be negative for any infection. Finally, a retest at the very same centre where I earlier tested positive, also turned out to be negative.”

Chiranjeevi has played an active role in spreading awareness about coronavirus, ever since the pandemic broke out earlier this year. From educating citizens on the importance of wearing a mask to leading the Telugu film industry’s Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), the veteran actor has led quite a few campaigns related to the crisis.

Given that the results have come out as negative, Chiranjeevi is expected to soon join the shoot of Acharya, which is being helmed by Koratala Siva.