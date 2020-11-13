The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), on Friday, conducted a Swachha Visakha Marathon, promoting the significance of cleanliness and hygiene in Vizag, ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2021. Held from the Kali Mata Temple to the YSR statue at VMRDA Park, the walk was inaugurated by Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy, MLAs Amarnath Gudivada, Karanam Dharmasri, and GVMC Commissioner G Srijana.

Taking part in the Swachha Visakha Marathon, GVMC personnel and citizens held placards and banners with messages sensitisng citizens in Vizag on hygienic practices.

Earlier this week, the GVMC Commissioner said that the Corporation has been successful in achieving 84 percent under door-to-door garbage collection. She said that while the staff at several wards are 100 percent successful in the garbage collection, some other employees also need to put in extra efforts to reach the goal. Directing the officials at the GVMC, she said that all staff should work towards achieving 100 percent under door-to-door garbage collection. It may be noted that the GVMC has been taking measures to bag the top honours in Swachh Survekshan 2021.

In Swachh Survekshan 2020, Visakhapatnam was recognised as the ninth cleanest city in the country. In 2017, Visakhapatnam stood 3rd in India under the ‘cleanest city’ category. In 2018, the city was slotted at the 7th position, while in 2019, the rank slipped to 23.