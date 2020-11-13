Bringing laurels to Vizag, Dr Nandipati Subba Rao, former Professor at Andhra University (AU) has been named among the list of the world’s top 2 percent scientists, released by Stanford University. The list has been prepared by the globally renowned university after assessing scientists from across the world for the research carried out during their career span, according to the data collected up to 2019. It is to be noted that while 1,59,683 researchers were chosen across the globe, almost 1500 Indians managed to secure a place on the list.

Dr Nandipati Subba Rao, former HOD of Geology at Andhra University (AU), has been ranked 557 among the world’s top 2 percent scientists for his research in the field of Environmental Engineering. Recognised for his contribution towards groundwater contamination and watershed management, environmental hydrogeology, and soil-rock-water interactions, Dr Rao has published over 100 research papers in national and international journals to his credit.

Retired as the HOD at the Geology Department, AU, last year, Dr Rao also authored Hydrogeology: Problems with Solutions, which was published by Prentice Hall of India in 2017. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the former AU Professor shared, “I was pleasantly surprised to see this rating by Stanford University. It is heartening to see so many Indian researchers featuring in the top 2 percent.”

Known for playing a significant role in creating awareness in protecting natural resources, the academician is a Limca Book of Records and World Book of Records titles holder. The former AU Professor is also a recipient of several prestigious awards including the National Mineral Award in 2009, State Best Teacher Award in 2014, State Scientist Award in 2009, Vishala Bharati Gaurav Satkar in 2011, and Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrisnan Award for Best Academician of the Year in 2010, among others.

Apart from his expertise in the field of Environmental Engineering and Geology, Dr Rao also pens socially relevant poems in Telugu. In 2016, he also published a poem anthology named Amaravati.