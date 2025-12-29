Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Fire Tragedy Claims One Life

One person was charred to death when two coaches of the Train No 18189 Tatanagar to Ernakulam Express caught fire after midnight on December 28.

The deceased was identified as Chandrasekhar (70) of Vijayawada.

The incident occurred while the train was reaching Elamanchili Railway Station.

In the incident, B1 and M2 coaches caught fire. The railway staff swiftly acted and informed the fire service department. Railway officials also swung into action and took immediate measures and assist passengers in deboarding the train. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Both the affected coaches were detached. Also, one more AC III Tier Coach (M1) was detached as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, passengers of the two affected coaches were shifted to Samalkot Railway Station by arranging bus services. The Commissioner of Railway Safety/SCR, DRM, Vijayawada, and senior officials rushed to the site.

