Indian Railway to double train capacity in Vizag, Bhubaneswar, & Puri by 2030

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has unveiled the beginning of an ambitious project to double the train operating capacity in Vizag, Bhubaneswar, and Puri by 2030, aiming to meet the rapid increase in passenger numbers.

The Union Minister Ashwini explained that the plan involves expanding the coaching terminals, enhancing the sectional and operational capacities to improve connectivity and regulate passenger crowding.

For the Puri railway station, two additional integrated pit lines are under construction, augmenting the existing six. The entire coaching maintenance facility will be relocated to a new terminal depot on the sanctioned Puri-Konark line; a final location survey (FLS) has been proposed for this purpose. A large coach is being planned to cater to the influx of passengers during peak travel times for tourists and pilgrims.

Bhubaneswar will be developed as a satellite coaching terminal, with a two-pit-line maintenance facility at Mancheswar. Additional depots are proposed in nearby areas.

A detailed project report has been prepared for the Vizag Railway Station, which includes yard modification, including five additional lines, six passenger platforms, ten stabling lines, and electronic interlocking systems to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

The Jaganadhpuram station on the proposed Kottavalasa- Anakapalle bypass line will serve as a mega coaching maintenance depot.

The Indian Railways’ nationwide initiative to expand train operating capacity across 48 major cities will be implemented in phases through immediate, short-term, and long-term measures, with benefits expected to unfold over the next five years.

