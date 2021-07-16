Indian Idol 12 is ramping up, with only 6 contestants remaining now in the title race. The likes of Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukha Priya are emerging as strong contenders for the Indian Idol title. With every episode, more and more viewers are joining in to learn who will stay and who will get eliminated. This weekend, the stage of Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. A special episode will be put together where contestants will be singing popular songs of the Bollywood Queen of the 90s. In this episode, Karisma Kapoor will be seen requesting Shanmukha Priya to sing a song in tribute to the Kapoor family. Known as “The First Family of Indian Cinema”, the Kapoor family is almost synonymous with Bollywood itself.

One of the Top 6 contestants, and an audience favourite, Shanmukha Priya will be seen acknowledging the special request made by Karisma Kapoor. The Yodeling Queen of Vizag then sings the song ‘Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar’ from Raj Kapoor’s classic film Anari (1959). In every episode, we are seeing a new, unseen side of Shanmukha Priya. Last week, it was Anu Malik talking about her capability to read every note perfectly. This week, Shanmukha Priya went one step further and put her keyboard skills on display while singing the song, surprising the judges as well as the audience.

After Shanmukha’s heart-touching performance, Karisma Kapoor was mightily impressed and said, “Thank you for singing this beautiful song of my grandfather on my request. It was so soothing and relaxing. It brought back a lot of memories and emotions.”

#IdolShanmukhapriya ki iss performance ke saath weekend mein chhayega ek alag rang! Dekhna mat bhooliyega #KarismaKapoorSpecial #IndianIdol2020 iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par! pic.twitter.com/JGksdrhaYp — sonytv (@SonyTV) July 15, 2021

On receiving such high praise, Shanmukhapriya said, “I cannot contain my happiness. I got a personal request from Karisma Ma’am herself and that too for a song that is so special, not only to her but the entire Kapoor family. For this piece, I even played the piano by myself. I have nothing but gratitude towards this platform for giving me numerous opportunities time & again.”

Indian Idol 12 telecasts every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM. Here’s how you can vote for Shanmukha Priya.