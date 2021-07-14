The D-Day for India’s most celebrated singing reality show, Indian Idol 12 is fast approaching and Shanmukha Priya has only been pushing the bar higher, making Vizag proud in every episode. Not an episode passes without Shanmukha Priya getting a special mention. While on one week, Anu Malik explains why she is special, the other week, Udit Narayan dedicates a song to her. To add to it, in the Father’s day episode, Shanmukha Priya received a standing ovation from the judges.

The recent episode clears the air on Shanmukha Priya’s versatility. While she sings the song ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’, Asha Bhonsle, who graces the show as a guest judge, challenges her to sing a classical song. Accepting the challenge, Shanmukha Priya sings the song ‘Kyu Na Bole’ from Ra. One (2011). Mesmerized by her singing, Asha Bhonsle blesses her and inquires about her nativity. On getting to know about her Telugu origin, Ms Bhonsle comments, “your classical roots would stay forever”.

While we witness the national pulse and the support she has been gathering, Yo! Vizag reached out to friends, neighbours and the teacher of Shanmukha Priya to share their experience and joy in this Vizag girl achieving such great heights at Indian Idol 12.

Prasanna, her classmate, was super excited on hearing Shanmukha Priya’s name and shares how proud she feels of her friend’s achievements. She says, “Shanmukha is one of my best friends and works very hard to achieve her goals. Seeing her on a big stage like the Indian idol and being loved by millions of people makes me proud. I hope and pray she wins the title. Seeing her get praised by legends like Rekha Ji, etc., motivates me and makes me feel very happy for her. I would also love to see her sing songs in movies. I feel this is just the beginning and a stepping stone for her. She has a lot to achieve, and I sincerely hope she gets to a stage where everyone in the world recognises her.”

We wouldn’t normally find our neighbours become our fans but Ms Krishna Kumari, Shanmukha Priya’s neighbour, elucidated on how she became her fan. Ms Kumari says, “We watch Indian Idol almost every season but this year, it is even more special as our Shanmukha Priya is one of the contestants. So, we didn’t miss a single episode. She is our personal favourite. We have been watching her progress since Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. One thing that made us her fans is that she can sing any genre. Classical, Western or even Fusion. You name it, she can sing it. The kind of variations that she brings to old songs is just amazing. The reason we watch any singing show is to see if there is anyone talented enough to experiment with music and we think it’s Shanmukha this season.”

Ms Kumari also adds a message for her- “you are not just an Indian Idol but you are made for the world stage. All the best. Give your 100% and don’t worry about the result. With God’s grace and your hard work you will win the title.”

Lekhya, her classmate in Vizag, is confident about Shanmukha Priya winning the title. She shares the joy, the support and the motivation her class as a whole gives Shanmukha Priya. “Shanmukha Priya was a meritorious girl since her nascent days. Through her ups and downs, it was only her sportive nature that has got her so far. As classmates, we are very happy to see her bring laurels to Vizag. Come what may, we will always have her back. We have full faith and confidence in her skills. We are eagerly waiting for the grand finale.”

A teacher celebrates her students’ success as her own, and this is a special moment to celebrate for Ms Jhansi, Shanmukha Priya’s English teacher. Taking it as her pleasure to speak about the yodelling queen, she says, “I have known Shanmukha since her primary school days and know her as a hardworking student who gives her best to everything she does. A wonderful student, Shanmukha Priya’s journey as a singer started when she was three years old. She never missed an opportunity to sing and today, opportunities find her to sing. I know, deep inside, she desires to be the pride of India, and I’m confident that she will make India proud one day. I still see her as the tiny tot receiving awards at the school. I wholeheartedly wish Shanmukha Priya wins the Indian Idol title.”

Indian Idol 12 aires on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 PM. Here’s how you can vote for Shanmukha Priya and take her to the Indian Idol 12 title.