Senior TDP leader and former Chittoor MP N Siva Prasad passes away at 68

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chittoor MP, Dr. Naramalli Siva Prasad passed away on Saturday in a private hospital in Chennai. The TDP leader was suffering from a chronic kidney ailment and had been receiving treatment. While there were reports that Siva Prasad was responding to the treatment being received, the hopes of his followers were short-lived as the former MP breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. He was aged 68.

The TDP in a statement said, “The party pays its tribute to TDP senior leader, former Member of Parliament, cine artist, director, Dr. N Siva Prasad. The TDP offers its deepest condolences to his family members.”

The TDP President, N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed grief on Twitter. “The demise of my long-time friend, former MP, TDP leader, Dr. N Siva Prasad is upsetting. He had fought for achieving special status and several promises made in the bifurcation act. His death is a loss not only to Chittoor but entire Andhra Pradesh. I pray to God that his soul attains peace. Losing two leaders within a span of one week is an irrevocable loss to the party,” the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh tweeted.

Born in Chittoor district in 1951, N Siva Prasad acted in several Telugu films. Making a name for himself in politics as well, Siva Prasad served twice as an MP from Chittoor. Notably, the TDP leader had made headlines with his unique protests at the Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.