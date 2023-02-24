There might be some days when we just wanna step out alone, either because our friends aren’t around or we simply might wanna have some ME TIME! Solo dates are seriously underrated and should definitely be more normalised. There are pretty good options in Vizag if you’re looking for ways to beat boredom, or just recharge yourself. Taking into account the availability of bookshops, cafes, and obviously the beach, you should definitely consider these solo date ideas in Vizag the next time you are in search of things to do alone.

Here are 5 solo date ideas in Vizag for a refreshing time.

Reading at Pages

If you’re a bookworm, then you should head to Pages. This bookstore offers a wide range of collections to choose from. Fiction, mystery, science fiction, biography – you name it, Pages will surely have it! You can grab a book of your choice from their well-curated collection and blissfully read in their calm ambience. The staff also comes around with a cup of coffee or juice to make your experience all the more enjoyable. Happy reading!

Cycle along RK Beach

Is the list of things to do in Vizag considered complete without a mention of the beach? Surely, no! Cycling is one of the things we loved doing as a kid and it just never gets old. While driving along the beach on your bike or car is quite enjoyable, cycling is just a whole new experience altogether. So grab your cycle, put on your favourite playlist, and cycle along the beach for a refreshing time. If not that, you could go for a walk instead. When you feel like catching a break, you could always grab a cup of coffee at one of the many cafes, located along the beach road.

Gaming zones

Playing games on your PC or Xbox at home might get boring at some point. Looking for alternative ways to indulge in gaming? Vizag offers a wide range of VR and indoor games to enjoy. The best part of these gaming zones is that they provide entertaining games at reasonable prices. Xtreme Gaming Pub, Gravity Game Zone & Food Court, GAME SPACE, Fun Zone- Jungles Adventures, and Strikzz Bowling and Gaming are some of the best gaming zones in the city.

Long drive to Bheemili

Going on a long drive is a great way to bust out boredom. The drive to Bheemili is quite pleasant, considering it is along the winding stretch of the glittering sea. Since it is a popular route, there are a number of cafes to stop by along the way, when you need a break.

Go Karting

Are you in the mood for an adventurous activity? Get your adrenaline pumping at A Square Go Karting, as you go through their thrilling twists and turns. The tracks are altered all over again, after mastering the present track, in order to be challenged with something new. This track has something to offer irrespective of your experience in karting, so why not give it a shot?

