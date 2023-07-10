An attender of a school in the city has allegedly sexually assaulted a girl of the same institution in Visakhapatnam. According to a complaint lodged at the Airport Police Station, a naval employee has been staying in an apartment in the city along with his wife and a 14-year-old daughter.

The attender, Satya Rao, who is also a resident in the apartment, has lured the girl with gullible talk and captured images and shot videos when the girl was with him.Threatening the girl by showing the images and videos, he allegedly assaulted the girl several times and also made his friends partners in the heinous act.

Noticing the girl not doing well in studies, the school principal complained to the parents against the girl. When the mother pulled up the girl, the latter spilled the beans.

Following the complaint, the police registered cases under various sections and arrested Satya Rao. It is learnt that the Visakhapatnam City Police also took the others who sexually assaulted the school girl and are interrogating them.

