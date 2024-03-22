In the recent series of events, Sandhya Aqua, a significant player in the shrimp industry, has found itself embroiled in controversy at Visakhapatnam Port on drug allegations. However, amidst the unfolding situation, the company’s response to the allegations is beginning to surface, revealing its stance in the face of adversity. The seizure of a container from Brazil, allegedly having narcotic drugs mixed with inactive dried yeast weighing 25,000 kg at the Visakhapatnam Port recently by the CBI under its Operation Garuda has raised a lot of political dust ahead of the general elections.

The rival parties of the YSRCP and TDP-BJP-JSP combined have launched a campaign against each other alleging involvement in the alleged racket. While the YSRCP has pointed a finger at State BJP chief Purandeswari and her family members, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine hit back in the same vein accusing the ruling party leaders of their hand behind it.

Meanwhile, Sandhya Aqua Exports Limited, in the name of which the consignment was delivered, denied reports appearing in a section of the press on the issue. Terming the reports baseless, the company in a press note has stated it became a victim of what it called the ‘bad press’ in social and electronic media.

It says: “The company and its proponents are not even allowed to give a rejoinder on the matter. Reports have been published in a hurry without verifying any basic facts with a clear intention of bringing disrepute to the firm.” “We have been in the business of feeding, farming and processing of shrimp since 2005. We enjoy a high reputation and credibility with various stakeholders of the shrimp industry and have a business presence in different continents including the USA with a base in Andhra Pradesh. As a policy, we promote ethical practices beyond our commercial interests and we strictly stood by it till date and for all times to come in the future,” the company has claimed. According to the company, it has recently set up a shrimp feed plant in Kathipudi in the West Godavari district. To source dry yeast which is an important raw material in the manufacturing of shrimp feed, it has consulted various industry majors and nutritionists for a viable and quality vendor. In turn, we have been advised to import dry yeast from ICC, Brazil, for the quality raw product. The company has placed an order to ICC, Brazil, for a quantity of 25,000 kg of dry yeast for the first time on a trial basis and made full payment for it. It further says: “The consignment has been duly certified for its contents by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply – MAPA, Federative Republic of Brazil.”

However, based on a tip-off from Interpol, the CBI sleuths intercepted the container and opened it in the presence of the company representatives. The consignment of 20 pallets has been randomly tested by the officials with a narcotic drug detection kit and has allegedly found traces of narcotics and the CBI has initiated its probe, according to the company.

Stating that the company is fully cooperating with the investigating team, it has pointed out that some sections of the media projected as if the entire content is the narcotics substance in contrast to the reality. Making it clear that the company is apolitical, it has appealed to the print, electronic and social media to be very of information vis-a-vis misinformation.

